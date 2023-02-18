News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

How to Help Those Needing Assistance in East Palestine

By Jim Michaels
February 18, 2023 8:30AM EST
Share
How to Help Those Needing Assistance in East Palestine
A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SALEM, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you wish to monetarily help those in East Palestine, the Salem-based non-profit The Brightside Project has established an East Palestine Crisis Relief Fund.

You can give online.

And, of course, the American Red Cross has been on the ground in East Palestine from the night that the derailment took place.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Murder Suspect Jumps from Window; Caught by Police
3

Arrests Made in Latest Canton Homicide
4

Nimishillen Man in Court on Aggravated Murder, 11 Aggravated Arson Counts
5

Did Train Travel Through Stark County?