How to Help Those Needing Assistance in East Palestine

A woman raises her hand with a question during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. The meeting was held to answer questions about the ongoing cleanup from the derailment on Feb, 3, of a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous material. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

SALEM, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you wish to monetarily help those in East Palestine, the Salem-based non-profit The Brightside Project has established an East Palestine Crisis Relief Fund.

You can give online.

And, of course, the American Red Cross has been on the ground in East Palestine from the night that the derailment took place.