      Weather Alert

How to improve racial disparities in our country

Jon Bozeka
Feb 8, 2021 @ 12:31pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Protesters raise clenched fists during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Houses of Parliament on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

What conversations do we need to have right now? How can we help tear down systems of oppression? Jon spoke with Kyle Strickland, Senior Legal Analyst at the Kirwan Institute for the study of race & ethnicity at Ohio State. Listen below.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Area Police Investigating Two Homicides in One Night
No Insanity Defense in Upcoming Stockdale Trial
TUESDAY UPDATE: Total Cases Over 900,000, Active Hospitalizations Drop Below 2500
The curfew could be "off" by next week according to Governor DeWine