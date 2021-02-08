How to improve racial disparities in our country
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 03: Protesters raise clenched fists during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Houses of Parliament on June 3, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
What conversations do we need to have right now? How can we help tear down systems of oppression? Jon spoke with Kyle Strickland, Senior Legal Analyst at the Kirwan Institute for the study of race & ethnicity at Ohio State. Listen below.