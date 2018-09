It’s been warm around here since the month of May; it seems the heat hit a crescendo in August: weather stats from the Akron Canton Airport have the average temperature at 75.6 degrees, or 5.1 degrees above the recent 30-year average… That means at any given time, the temp was 5 degrees warmer than it usually is… Six times last month, the high hit 90 or greater, reaching 94 degrees twice.