As UNJUST as the ending of the NFC Championship game was, I think we all know there’s not going to be a do-over.
The L.A. Rams are going to the Super Bowl, and the kids in Third World countries are already proudly wearing their “New Orleans Saints NFC Champions” baseball caps.
But the people of New Orleans aren’t giving up without a fight. Someone started a petition on Change.org to make the Saints and the Rams replay the game this Sunday.
They have a goal of a million signatures, and as of last night, they had more than 680,000.
Meanwhile, a Louisiana lawyer who calls himself “The Strong Arm of the Law” has filed a civil lawsuit against the NFL.
And a businessman from the state put up billboards saying, “Saints Got Robbed” and “NFL Bleaux It” in Atlanta, where the Super Bowl is taking place. And on creative soul recreated the play on Madden…even Madden knows: CLICK HERE TO WATCH:
How would Madden call the penalty in the Rams/Saints game?
