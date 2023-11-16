Howmet Receives Tax Incentive From City for Expansion Project

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton company is growing, and the city is helping out.

Howmet Aerospace will add 43 jobs to its current payroll of 122 with a new manufacturing line for its titanium products.

This, at the plant on Warner Avenue SE at the south end of the city.

The Job Creation Tax Incentive approved by city council this week gives the company a grant equivalent to 50-percent of new-job payroll withholdings for five years.

That’s worth an estimated $143,000 to the company.

The project is a $5 million investment in equipment.