HUD Secretary Fudge Announces Resignation In Late March

FILE - U.S. Secretary of Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge testifies before the House Committee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill, Jan. 11, 2024, in Washington. Fudge announced Monday, March 11, 2024, that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday that she would resign her post, effective March 22, saying she was leaving “with mixed emotions.”

A former mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio, and later an Ohio representative in Congress, Fudge, 71, served as HUD secretary since the start of President Joe Biden’s administration.

“As a dedicated public servant for nearly five decades, I have been devoted to improving the quality of life for the people of this nation, focusing on those with the greatest need,” Fudge said in a statement. “Having worked at every level of government … I have worked tirelessly to ensure that America lives up to its promise of liberty and justice for all.”

Fudge’s statement did not indicate a reason she was resigning now, saying only that she planned to “transition to life as a private citizen.”

The White House, in a statement, hailed Fudge’s dedication to increasing the supply of affordable housing and protect the housing needs of some of the country’s most vulnerable residents.

“From her time as a mayor, to her years as a fierce advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, Marcia’s vision, passion, and focus on increasing economic opportunity have been assets to our country,” Biden said. “I’m grateful for all of her contributions toward a housing system that works for all Americans, and I wish her well in her next chapter.”