Hue Jackson Has New Position in Cincinnati

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson is seen during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Detroit Lions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Hue Jackson, who was fired from the Browns head coaching position last month, already has a new job. Jackson was hired as a special assistant to the head coach this week, according to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. This will be Jackson’s third stint with the Bengals.

Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin on Monday, the day after the Bengals suffered a 51-14 loss to New Orleans. Head coach Marvin Lewis took over the defensive play calling duties.

The Bengals have a 5-4 record. They will face the Browns in Cincinnati on November 25 and again in Cleveland on December 23.