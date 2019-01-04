Huge Price Tag For Ohio State Investigation

(ONN) – Ohio State University had to write a big check for that investigation into former head coach Urban Meyer, according to invoice records obtained by Channel 10 in Columbus.

Attorneys from the law firm of Debevoise and Plimpton were hired to investigate what Urban Meyer knew about domestic incidents involving his former wide receivers coach Zach Smith.

The law firm billed the university $1.5 million, but the state capped the amount at $1 million.

The law firm found, while Meyer and Athletic Director Gene Smith did not “condone or cover up” the alleged domestic abuse, they failed to take sufficient action and didn’t alert other university officials quickly enough.

Both men served suspensions.