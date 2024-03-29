Huge Stark County Drug Bust leads to Drugs, Cash and an Arrest

(Stark County, Ohio) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Narcotics Unit, the Canton Regional SWAT Team and the Canton City Police Department’s Coordinated Response Team, made an arrest after executing a search warrant on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The search warrant was executed at a residence located in the 1200 block of Shriver St. NE., Canton, following an extensive drug investigation. The search resulted in the seizure of multiple substances believed to be fentanyl and cocaine, along with approximately two pounds of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement officials also confiscated a handgun and over $8,000. 21-year-old Karee McCarroll, of Canton, Ohio was arrested and charged with one count each of Possession of Cocaine (F1), Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs (F1), Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (F1), Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound (F1), Trafficking in Cocaine (F1), and Aggravated Possession of Drugs (F1).

He was also charged with one count of Having Weapons Under Disability (F3).

A juvenile associated with the case was also arrested and faces similar charges.