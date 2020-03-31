      Breaking News
Human Remains Found in Pike Township

Noah Hiles
Mar 31, 2020 @ 12:51pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office tells WHBC News that it is investigating an incident in Pike Township where skeletal remains were found.

Deputies were called to the 5200 block of Sandy Avenue SE just after 11 PM on Monday night after a contractor servicing an oil well in the area made the discovery. Authorities say the remains were so badly decomposed that they could not be identified.

The age and gender of the victim is unknown at this time. Stark County Sheriff George Maier says his office will work with the Stark Coroner’s Office to help find an identity.

