Humane Society: Canton Township Rescue Home Treated Animals Inhumanely

The Stark County Humane Society and prosecutors in the Canton Municipal Court say a Canton Township woman mistreated dogs and cats inside this home on 14th Street SE. (WHBC News)

A 24-year-old Canton Township woman faces eight misdemeanor animal cruelty-related charges, accused of running an animal rescue organization where the dogs and cats were abused.

Tanesha Gray is in court Wednesday morning.

The Stark County Humane Society found 20 dogs and 17 cats in her 14th Street SE home last week without food and water, according to court documents.

there were four dead cats.

The animal rescue group was known as Pumpkin Pet rescue.

The society asks that you check out any animal rescue before taking a pet there.