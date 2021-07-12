Humane Society, Dog Warden Seeing More Dogs, Cats
NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During the worst of COVID-19, pets became a major source of entertainment for families.
But, with the pandemic fading and those families going back to work or even facing eviction, some of those dogs and cats are now at the Stark County Humane Society.
Or, they’re at the sheriff’s Dog Warden’s Office.
At the Humane Society, they have a hundred cats and fifty dogs, about twice what they’d like to house there.
They’re on Peach Street NE off Broadway Avenue in Nimishillen Township.