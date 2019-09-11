Hundreds Climb the Steps of the McKinley Monument in Memory of those lost
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – From first responders in full gear to mothers carrying their children, hundreds were in attendance this morning at the 911 Memorial Climb held at the McKinley Monument.
The Canton Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 249 hosted the event, which began at 8:46 AM, the same time the first tower was struck by a plane 18 years ago. Those in attendance took 20 trips up and down the stairs at the memorial, in honor of the 110 stories climbed by members of the New York Fire Department, in attempt to save those in danger from the attacks.
People of all different races, ages, beliefs and backgrounds battled against the early morning heat and humidity. From Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei all the way to children who were born years after the 9/11 attacks, all in attendance rallied together, supporting each person on the stairs to finish the climb.