Hundreds of East Palestine Residents Express Frustration at Town Meeting

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, and the surrounding area line up outside for a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Hundreds of worried residents of the Ohio village upended by a freight train derailment and the intentional burning of some of the hazardous chemicals on board gathered Wednesday evening to question officials about lingering questions over health hazards. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hundreds of frustrated, concerned and even angry East Palestine residents showed up for a town hall meeting at the village’s high school Wednesday night.

They told the state health director, Congressman Bill Johnson and others that they’re getting sick.

That’s despite being told the air and water in the community is safe.

Just before going inside for the meeting, residents learned that Norfolk Southern would not be attending.

The company tells Mayor Trent Conaway they were concerned for their personal safety.

Some told the meeting they were going to sell their house and move.

Conaway says he’s in it for the long haul.

He had previously said he would hold the company’s “feet to the fire”.

Our Jordan Miller was at the meeting.

The NTSB preliminarily says a bearing overheated on a rail car, causing the fiery derailment 13 days ago.