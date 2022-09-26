Hundreds of Smaller Ohio Businesses Apply for Sports Betting Kiosk Licenses

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports books say the blitz of advertising they launched in the run up to the 2021 Super Bowl, while costly, paid off in terms of attracting new customers to the fast-growing legal sports betting industry in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Under 100 days now that sports betting becomes legal in Ohio.

And it’s not just the big sports franchises and well-known betting firms.

800 smaller businesses have applied for Type C kiosk licenses, and they will also be able to make payouts to winners from other establishments, based on a decision made last week.

All locations go live at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2023.