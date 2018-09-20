Hundreds of Tips about the Fugitive

Be on the look out for missing items from your back porch, garage or barn. That’s what authorities are telling residents who live in the Richland County and surrounding areas. They say federal fugitive Shawn Christy could be stealing items to survive. They’ve recieved hundreds of tips — people have reported missing boots, shovels, canned foods and other items. Christy has been on the run in this area since Sunday — but has been running from the law in Pennsylvania since early summer. He’s wanted for threatening police and the President.