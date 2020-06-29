Hundreds Tested in Canton During Pop-Up Testing Event
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Hundreds of Ohioans were tested for COVID-19 this afternoon in Canton, Ohio.
In a combined effort between My Community Health, Governor Mike DeWine’s Minority Health Strike Force and the Ohio National Guard, cost free COVID-19 testing was offered from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the EP Coleman Center Parking lot on Sherrick Road SE.
Check out our inside look at the event, including a first hand view of what it’s like to be tested for the coronavirus.
The Center is located at 1400 Sherrick Road SE, Canton Ohio 44707. Those who have questions about testing can reach the center by calling 333-415-4200 or 330-415-8758.