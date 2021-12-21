Hunger Task Force Provides Kids Meals for Weekends
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Hunger Task Force has begun a daily Backpack for Kids distribution this week and next.
Weekend meals including two breakfasts and two lunches are being given out at the Ken Weber campus of Goodwill.
It happens in Canton from 10 to 2 Mondays through Fridays, except on Christmas Eve.
Income guidelines apply.
Here’s more information from the task force:
Households will receive one weekend bag for each child in the household.
Parent or guardian must present a photo ID, children need not be present.
Masks are required for entry into the Backpack for Kids distribution.
Questions? Contact Stephanie Sweany at 330-455-6667