Hunter Biden Arrives At Court For A Final Hearing Before His June 3rd Gun Trial

FILE - Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden has arrived at a Delaware courthouse for a hearing days before he’s expected to stand trial on federal firearms charges as his father’s reelection campaign unfolds.

President Joe Biden’s son is charged with lying about his drug use in 2018 on a form to buy a gun he kept for about 11 days.

Hunter Biden has acknowledged an addiction to crack cocaine during that period.

But his lawyers say he didn’t break the law and the case is politically motivated.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors have been arguing about evidence, including the authenticity of data from a laptop he allegedly dropped off at a Delaware repair shop.