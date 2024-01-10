Hunter Biden Makes Surprise Visit To Capitol Hill As GOP Takes First Step To Hold Him In Contempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has stirred a political frenzy by showing up in the front row at a House Oversight Committee hearing as Republicans are taking the first step toward holding him in contempt of Congress.

The House Oversight and Judiciary committees will each vote Wednesday on contempt resolutions against President Joe Biden’s son for defying a congressional subpoena.

Republicans subpoenaed Hunter Biden to testify behind closed doors in December, but he refused to comply, insisting he will only testify in public.

If the committees approve the contempt resolutions as expected, they would go to the full House for consideration.

If the full House holds Hunter Biden in contempt, it will be up to the Department of Justice to decide whether to prosecute.