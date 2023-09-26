Hunter Biden Sues Rudy Giuliani And Another Lawyer Over Accessing And Sharing Of His Personal Data

WASHINGTON (AP) — A political adviser to Rudy Giuliani is slamming Hunter Biden’s lawsuit against the former mayor.

Hunter Biden sued Giuliani and another attorney on Tuesday, claiming the two wrongly accessed and shared his personal data after obtaining it from the owner of a computer repair shop.

Giuliani adviser Ted Goodman says it was false to claim Giuliani manipulated the laptop hard drive, but that he was “not surprised…considering the sordid material and potential evidence of crimes on that thing.”

The lawsuit is the latest in a new strategy by Hunter Biden to strike back against Republican allies of Donald Trump who have traded and passed around his private data including purported emails and embarrassing images in their effort to discredit President Joe Biden.