      Weather Alert

Hunters Set for Deer Gun Week Next Week

Jim Michaels
Nov 24, 2021 @ 6:27am
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 300,000 hunters are expected to hit the state’s forests and fields for deer gun season, with the weeklong hunt starting next Monday.

The 2020 gun seasons were very successful, and indications are it’ll be crowded in the woods next week, though weather is always a factor.

Gun season actually kicked off this past Saturday and Sunday when hunters 17 and under were able to take a deer.

Over 7600 were harvested, compared to 5800 in 2020.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
WHBC Sports Honors its 2021 Stark County High School Football All County Team, Coach of the Year and Player of the Year
Canton Township Bar Keeps Its Liquor License
CPD: Homeless Man Injures Two in Machete Attacks
Some Displaced Transition Home Residents Given Temporary Hotel Accommodations
Connect With Us Listen To Us On