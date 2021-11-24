Hunters Set for Deer Gun Week Next Week
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 300,000 hunters are expected to hit the state’s forests and fields for deer gun season, with the weeklong hunt starting next Monday.
The 2020 gun seasons were very successful, and indications are it’ll be crowded in the woods next week, though weather is always a factor.
Gun season actually kicked off this past Saturday and Sunday when hunters 17 and under were able to take a deer.
Over 7600 were harvested, compared to 5800 in 2020.