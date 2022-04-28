Hunters Take Fewer Turkeys Over 80-Degree Opening Weekend
Courtesy ODNR Division of Wildlife
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Maybe it was the heat.
Lower harvest numbers for opening weekend of spring turkey hunting season in Ohio last weekend.
Just over 3300 turkeys were taken, with Carroll and Tuscarawas among the top five counties.
Opening weekend has averaged around 4000 gobblers the last three years.
The hunt is on until May 22nd, with the season just starting this weekend in the five snowbelt counties.