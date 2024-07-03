Hurricane Beryl Roars Toward Jamaica After Killing At Least 6 In The Southeast Caribbean

A man covers the windows of a building to protect it from the incoming Hurricane Beryl in Kingston, Jamaica, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Collin Reid)

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — Hurricane Beryl is roaring toward Jamaica as islanders scramble to make preparations after the powerful Category 4 storm earlier killed at least six people and caused significant damage in the southeast Caribbean.

People in Kingston boarded up windows and fishermen pulled their boats out of the water before sitting around a table to play dominoes beside a bay.

Workers dismantled roadside advertising boards to protect them from the expected lashing winds to come on Wednesday.

A hurricane warning was in effect for Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Little Cayman and Cayman Brac.

Beryl was forecast to weaken slightly over the next day or two but still be at or near major-hurricane strength when it passes near or over Jamaica on Wednesday.