Husted: Proposed EPA EV Requirements Not Attainable

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. EPA has proposed delaying a new emissions requirement for automakers from taking effect until 2030.

Right now, the plan is for overall emissions from new vehicles to be cut by over 50-percent starting in 2027.

Lt Governor Jon Husted says neither goal is attainable, given the sales of EVs last year.

Just 2.99-percent of overall sales, says Husted.

Environmentalist Mike Ferner says it would help if we just took the bus more often.

The EPA says the standards will save gas and reduce CO2 emissions.