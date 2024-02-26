News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Husted: Proposed EPA EV Requirements Not Attainable

By Jim Michaels
February 26, 2024 8:49AM EST
Share
Husted: Proposed EPA EV Requirements Not Attainable
Electric vehicle charging station (Courtesy DriveOhio)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The U.S. EPA has proposed delaying a new emissions requirement for automakers from taking effect until 2030.

Right now, the plan is for overall emissions from new vehicles to be cut by over 50-percent starting in 2027.

Lt Governor Jon Husted says neither goal is attainable, given the sales of EVs last year.

Just 2.99-percent of overall sales, says Husted.

Environmentalist Mike Ferner says it would help if we just took the bus more often.

The EPA says the standards will save gas and reduce CO2 emissions.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Mercy Taking Precautions After 2 Patients Test Positive for Bacteria
3

SCSO Employee Off Job, Charged With 'Tampering With Records'
4

Report: Car/Semi Crash on Route 30 Closes Eastbound Lanes for 5 Hours
5

Inches Here, Nearly 1 Foot South