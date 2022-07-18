Husted: Supply Chain Problems Promoting Manufacturing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Supply chain issues have been a problem for those trying to buy those products, but it appears to have convinced some suppliers to change which direction the “chain” goes.

So Lt Governor Jon Husted says it means more manufacturing jobs in Ohio, with the higher pay that goes with that if you have the proper training.

Husted points out that Stark State College and local career centers offer that training, and sometimes it’s free!

Husrted says there are three jobs paying $50,000 or more a year at JobsOhio for every one person collecting unemployment.