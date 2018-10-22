Hypnotist on Gary Rivers Show

Hypnotist Magic Mike, along with Jared Sparks with Avenue Arts, are guests on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning.

Avenue Arts Marketplace and Theatre is proud to welcome magician, Mike Brooks, back to the stage with his show: 13: An Emblem of Secret Knowledge. During this 60-minute interactive show, Mike Brooks, better known as Magic Mike, delves deep into the minds of the audience members utilizing his highly developed intuitive skills of mentalism, psychological illusions, NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming) and forms of hypnotism to achieve his feats of magical mind reading and mesmerization. In short: he is going to READ YOUR MIND!

Tickets for this upcoming production are $15 and can be purchased online at www.avenuearts.org or by calling 234-410-3475 during business hours.