Hyundai and Kia Recalls – is your car effected?
- Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because they can catch fire even when stopped.
- The recalls from the two Korean automakers are another in a long string of fire and engine failure problems that have plagued the companies for the past six years.
- This time, the problem is contamination in the antilock brake control module that can cause an electrical short.
- The recall includes certain Kia Sportage SUVs (2014-2016), K900 sedans (2016-2018), Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs (2016-2018), Santa Fe Sports (2017-2018), the 2019 Santa Fe XL, and Tucson SUVs (2014-2015).
- The automakers say they have had 11 fires reported in the U.S.; no injuries.
- As part of the recall, dealers will replace a fuse.