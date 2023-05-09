News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Hyundai And Kia Thefts Keep Rising Despite Security Fix

By News Desk
May 9, 2023 12:42PM EDT
FILE - The Hyundai company logo is displayed Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Littleton, Colo. Hyundai and Kia are telling owners, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, of some large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from structures after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring. The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

(AP) – Nearly three months ago, Hyundai and Kia unveiled software that was designed to thwart an epidemic of thefts of their vehicles, caused by a security flaw that was exposed on TikTok and other social media sites.

So far, it hasn’t solved the problem.

Across the country, thieves are still driving off with the vehicles at an alarming rate.

Data from seven U.S. cities gathered by The Associated Press shows that the number of Hyundai and Kia thefts is still growing despite the companies’ efforts to fix the glitch, which makes 8.3 million vehicles relatively easy targets for thieves.

