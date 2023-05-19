I-76 Norton Fatal Shooting Said to be Road Rage Incident
May 19, 2023 7:10AM EDT
NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 40-year-old Akron man is dead.
He’s the victim of an apparent road rage incident on I-76 near the Route 21 Norton exit Wednesday afternoon.
George Jensen was shot several times by a man holding a gun with his arm out the window of his car.
That’s according to witnesses who spoke to Norton police.
The suspect vehicle that left the scene is a 2018 or newer black Chevy Camaro.
Jensen was alive for about 20 minutes after his car hit a concrete barrier following the shooting.
Two nurses stopped and assisted at the scene.
Eastbound I-76 was closed for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.