I-76 Norton Fatal Shooting Said to be Road Rage Incident

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 40-year-old Akron man is dead.

He’s the victim of an apparent road rage incident on I-76 near the Route 21 Norton exit Wednesday afternoon.

George Jensen was shot several times by a man holding a gun with his arm out the window of his car.

That’s according to witnesses who spoke to Norton police.

The suspect vehicle that left the scene is a 2018 or newer black Chevy Camaro.

Jensen was alive for about 20 minutes after his car hit a concrete barrier following the shooting.

Two nurses stopped and assisted at the scene.

Eastbound I-76 was closed for about three hours during the on-scene investigation.