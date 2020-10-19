      Breaking News
We Have Your 2020 Election Coverage!

I-76 Portage Fire Destroys Trailer, Watermelons Inside

Jim Michaels
Oct 19, 2020 @ 5:18am
Watermelons and melons are sold in the State Department Store, GUM, known as Moscow's largest luxury goods store, in Red Square in Moscow, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Roasted watermelon anyone?

That’s what first responders had to deal with on I-76 east of the Kent exit Sunday afternoon when a tractor trailer lost a tire and the brakes caused a fire.

The trailer was destroyed.

The truck was carrying a load of watermelons.

The road was closed for several hours.

No injuries.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon