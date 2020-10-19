I-76 Portage Fire Destroys Trailer, Watermelons Inside
ROOTSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Roasted watermelon anyone?
That’s what first responders had to deal with on I-76 east of the Kent exit Sunday afternoon when a tractor trailer lost a tire and the brakes caused a fire.
The trailer was destroyed.
The truck was carrying a load of watermelons.
The road was closed for several hours.
No injuries.