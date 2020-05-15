I-77/30 Tops ODOT Construction List, Ramp Closures This Weekend
Courtesy ODOT
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is doing $84.9 million in road construction projects in Stark County this season.
The biggest is the $56 million project at I-77 and Route 30.
Several bridges will be replaced and new pavement put down, but we won’t see the bulk of the work happen until the Fall. (see below)
For now, a new bridge is being built from Westbound 30 to 77 North.
That and other work in the Southbound 77 lanes will have occasional impacts on traffic.
In fact, there are a couple of Saturday ramp closures tied to this project: the Northbound 77 ramp to 30 East and the Cleveland Avenue ramp to 77 North.
They are closed 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
Here is what the project will look like this Fall:
Here’s how ODOT describes the above:
The I-77 northbound median travel lane (orange line) will be shifted to the southbound side of the median (contraflow lane) and the outside northbound lane (purple line) will be diverted to the Cherry Avenue detour route.
The ramp from U.S. 30 eastbound to I-77 northbound will be closed.
(Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound through the Cherry Avenue loop ramps to US 30 westbound back to I-77 northbound.)
The ramp from I-77 northbound to U.S. 30 westbound will be closed.
(Traffic will be detoured onto I-77 northbound through the Cherry Avenue loop ramps back to U.S. 30 westbound.)
The ramp from Cherry Avenue to U.S. 30 westbound will be closed.
(Traffic will be detoured onto 11th Street back to U.S. 30 westbound.)