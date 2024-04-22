I-77 Repaving, Bridge Project Starting Later in Year

Proposed city marker at I-77 and West Tusc. (City of Canton)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Some of the $30 million in ODOT spending in Stark County this construction season won’t occur until later in the year.

That’s the case with a $1.3 million repaving of I-77 between the Route 62 and Route 30 exits in Canton.

ODOT’s Justin Chesnic says that should be selling to a contractor in July.

The work is expected to begin in September with minor bridge repairs and bridge painting.

The new pavement may not go down until next year.

ODOT is requiring the contractor to keep at least two lanes of traffic going in each direction during the project.