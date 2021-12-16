      Weather Alert

I-77/Route 30 Pattern Change Update: Ramp Closings Thursday Night into Friday Morning

Jim Michaels
Dec 16, 2021 @ 4:49pm
FILE - Crews set up the beginning of the I-77 Northbound construction zone just before Cleveland Ave. in late 2020. (ODOT)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT says the following ramp closures will occur on Thursday evening, December 16 at 11 p.m., and continue through Friday morning, December 17 at 4 a.m.:

  • U.S. 30 eastbound to I-77 south. The detour will be U.S. 30 eastbound to SR 43 to U.S. 30 west to I-77 north to 13th St. to I-77 south.
  • U.S. 30 west to I-77 southbound. The detour will be I-77 northbound to 13th St. to I-77 southbound.
  • I-77 southbound to SR 800. The detour will be I-77 southbound to SR 627 to I-77 northbound to SR 800.
  • The ramp from SR 172/Tuscarawas St. to I-77 south will be closed through Saturday morning, December 18th at 6 a.m. The detour will be I-77 north to 13th St. to IU-77 south.
