I-77/Route 30 Project Starts Tuesday, Major Work Next Year
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News/Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a massive road project that will really impact drivers starting next spring, as a number of bridges at and near the I-77 interchange with Route 30 in Canton are replaced or rehabbed over the next four years.
Two bridges on I-77 are included: one over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek, the other over Market Ave, Cleveland Ave and 15th Street.
For now, ODOT is closing the Westbound Route 30 ramp on I-77 North until late October for pre-construction work.
That ramp will also be replaced, but the current ramp will be available for most of that construction work.