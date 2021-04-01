I-77 Route 30 Project: Status Quo Through Much of 2021
Crews set up the beginning of the I-77 Northbound construction zone just before Cleveland Ave. (ODOT)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – What you see is what you get.
That’s the theme for the I-77/Route 30 project for the summer and fall of 2021.
ODOT says four northbound bridges are being rehabbed or replaced in the construction zone between Cleveland Avenue and Route 30.
No additional closures are planned for this construction season.
Later this year, work on the $56 million project moves to the southbound side.