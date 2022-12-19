News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

By Jim Michaels
December 19, 2022 7:22AM EST
Central Interchange in Akron (ODOT)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there.

But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT.

It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need to use the Kenmore Leg and 277/224.

Also at the ‘Central’, the ramp from Route 8 South to 76 East was to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Here are two other new ramp closings along the Akron Beltway, now in effect:

  • I-76 East ramp to Northbound Kenmore Leg
  • Northbound Kenmore Leg (I-76 East) ramp to I-76 East/I-77 South

