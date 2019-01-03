Ice Carving Festival During First Friday

(WHBC) – The next Canton First Friday, on Friday, January 4th, will feature the annual ice carving festival.

Ice sculptors will be creating pieces all over the Arts District and the Canton Music Block.

“There are 17 local carvings that you can watch the demonstrations of, we’ve got two big demos from Elegant Ice Creations, and then the big daddy is the lighting of the Fire & Ice Tower at 7 o’clock,” said Arts In Stark’s Tricia Osterag on with WHBC’s Gary Rivers.

She says it won’t be nearly as cold this year as it has been in past years.

“The last couple of years we’ve had below zero temperatures for this night, so I know that our ice carvers are probably breathing a sigh of relief.”

She says it’s just incredible what they are able to create, and you can see it for yourself on Friday night.

Listen to Gary’s full conversation with Tricia here.