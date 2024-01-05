‘Ice is Nice’: First Friday With Seasonal Theme

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the first First Friday of 2024 in downtown Canton Friday night, and the theme is “Have an ICE First Friday”.

You’ll find 16 ice sculptures throughout the DORA district, with a speed sculpting competition underway at Centennial Plaza from 6 to 7:30, followed by the movie “Ice Age”.

And a few businesses like George’s Lounge and The 19th Hole ordered their own unique sculptures.

As always, food trucks, with all the great restaurants, shops and galleries open.