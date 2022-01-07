      Weather Alert

‘Ice’ Theme for First ‘First Friday’ in 2022

Jim Michaels
Jan 7, 2022 @ 5:54am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the “first” First Friday of the year in downtown Canton Friday night.

Bundle up, and watch as master ice carvers perform their craft.

The movie “Frozen” is showing at the Palace Theatre at 7:30.

And just to keep you nice and warm, several downtown establishments have seasonal “beverages” like hot apple cider and hot mulled wine.

There are ten ice sculptures being created throughout the downtown.

And Cantonology and Boomdyada have winter-themed take-it-home crafts that you can create.

