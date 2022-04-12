      Weather Alert

Iconic Comedian Gilbert Gottfried Dies At 67

Apr 12, 2022 @ 3:46pm

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Iconic comedian Gilbert Gottfried has died.

In a statement from his family, the comic with the legendary voice, passed after a long battle with an illness.

He first came to national attention with frequent appearances on MTV in its early days and as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” in the 1980s.

Gottfried also did voice work for children’s television and movies, most famously playing the parrot Iago in Disney’s “Aladdin.”

He was 67.

 

