Iconic John’s Bar Headed to Plain from Canton
John's Bar and Grill future location in Oakwood Square. (John's Bar and Grill Facebook)
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An iconic Canton eatery is moving to Plain Township.
The owners of John’s Bar and Grill say they are moving to Oakwood Square.
After 76 years on Cleveland Avenue NW, they say the food and atmosphere will be the same at the corner of Middlebranch Avenue and Easton Street NE.
They say they’ll remain open on Cleveland Avenue until the new location is ready in late summer or early fall.