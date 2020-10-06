      Weather Alert

Iconic Rocker Passes Away

Pam Cook
Oct 6, 2020 @ 4:22pm
Eddie Van Halen of the band Van Halen performs on Friday June 1, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Iconic Guitarist and Co-Founder of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, has died at the age of 65.  He passed away after a battle with throat cancer.

His son with Valerie Bertinelli, Wolf Van Halen, announced his father’s death today.  He said on twitter I can’t believe I am having to write this but my father has lost his long battle with cancer.  He was the best father anyone could have.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon