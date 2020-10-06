Iconic Rocker Passes Away
Eddie Van Halen of the band Van Halen performs on Friday June 1, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Iconic Guitarist and Co-Founder of Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen, has died at the age of 65. He passed away after a battle with throat cancer.
His son with Valerie Bertinelli, Wolf Van Halen, announced his father’s death today. He said on twitter I can’t believe I am having to write this but my father has lost his long battle with cancer. He was the best father anyone could have.