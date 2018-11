Drivers on Market Avenue in downtown Canton deal with a mixed precipitation event. (1480 WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Icy road conditions led to dozens of accidents on area roadways Thursday morning, including a fatal chain-reaction crash on Route 30 between I-77 and the Route 43 exit.

The coroner’s office says 61-year-old Barry Bailey Sr of Paris Township was killed when he was thrown from his car at just before 6 Thursday morning.

This was the 5th traffic fatality in Stark County in the last week.