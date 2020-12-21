IF YOU MISSED IT
CFP SEMI-FINAL GAME TO BE PLAYED AT THE ROSE BOWL HAS BEEN MOVED AT&T STADIUM IN DALLAS. THE DECISION WAS MADE DUE TO RESTRICTIONS IN CALIFORNIA WHICH PROHIBITS PLAYERS’ AND COACHES’ FAMILIES AND FRIENDS FROM ATTENDING THE GAME. IT’S THE FIRST TIME THE ROSE BOWL GAME WON’T BE PLAYED SINCE 1942
The Big Ten is dropping the time a player has to sit out after testing positive for COVID-19 from 21 days to 17, a source told Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.
CFP MET ON SUNDAY AND HAS SET IT’S CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL FOUR…
Alabama
Clemson
Ohio State
Notre Dame
The buckeyes will face Clemson in the second semifinal game. The sugar bowl is set for Friday Jan 1, 8pm buckeyes are an early 6 pt dog.
Sixty-four Tegna stations across 51 markets, reaching 41.7 million households, were impacted by the blackout that began on Dec. 1, resulting from Tegna and AT&T not being able to reach a retransmission agreement. Both sides have pointed the finger at the other. HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THAT DISPUTE IS OVER. ONLY PROBLEM IS WHEN I FINALLY FIGURED IT OUT, “MEET THE PRESS WAS ON” NOT A FAN OF CHUCK TODD.
OHIO STATE MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM DEFEATED UCLA AT THE CBS SPORTS CLASSIC AT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELD HOUSE IN CLEVELAND SATURDAY 77-70. #20 BUCKEYES ARE NOW 6-1. THE BUCKEYES WERE ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO PLAY #22 NORTH CAROLINA. THE MATCHUP WAS CHANGE BY THE PROMOTERS TO ALIGN THE OPPONENTS WITH THE MOST SIMILAR COVID-19 TESTING PROTOCOLS. THE BUCKEYES WILL HOST RUTGERS NEXT ON WEDNESDAY.
IN BOXING, CANELO ALVEREZ DEFEATED PREVIOUSLY UNBEATEN CALLUM SMITH AT THE ALAMODOME SATURDAY NIGHT TO CAPTURE THE WBC AND WBA SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLES. ALVEREZ NOW HOLDS 4 CHAMPIONSHIPS IN DIFFERENT WEIGHT CLASSES, MAKING HIM ARGUEABLY THE BEST POUND FOR POUND FIGHTER IN THE WORLD. THE 30 YEAR OLD HASNT LOST A FIGHT SINCE 2013 WHEN HE WAS BEATEN BY FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR.
Northwestern‘s Pat Fitzgerald is drawing interest from NFL teams looking for a new head coach, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
AND
Former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis is under consideration for several head coaching opportunities in the NFL for 2021, league sources said.
Lewis reached the playoffs five straight years with the Bengals — something unheard of for that franchise — and has spent the past two years on the Arizona State staff, but remains open to a return to the NFL in the right spot. Lewis was among the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL at the time he left the Bengals after the 2018 season, is very well respected around the league and is a former member of the league’s competition committee.
Antonio Brown & Dez Bryant both scored touchdowns yesterday
Tampa & Baltimore respectively
There were four safeties in the league yesterday, most in the NFL since 2014 when they were five in one day