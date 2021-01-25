If you Missed the Weekend Headlines
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) drives against Indiana Pacers' Victor Oladipo (4) in the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
If you missed it
Mega millions was hit by someone in Michigan, about time they won something up there.
Cavs beat the the Nets on Friday 125-113. Blown out in Boston last night 141-103. Lakers in town tonight tip off at 8pm
The Cavaliers #22 in the latest NBA power rankings,
- Last Week’s Rank: 26th
On any given night, the Cleveland Cavaliers can beat anyone. Especially, as the Brooklyn Nets learned, when they get 42 points from Collin Sexton.
It was a big week for the Cavs, who came up with two wins against the Nets but ended flat with a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics.
The offense has struggled from time to time, but the one constant for Cleveland has been its defense. It has a top – 10 defensive rating and forces the most turnovers while scoring 21.1 points per game off them. Larry Nance Jr. has done a great job using his length to get in passing lanes, coming up with 2.3 steals per game.
Even with a bad loss, the Cavaliers are a surprising 8-8, and a lot of the credit starts with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s defense.
Steph Curry is #2 in NBA’s 3-point record book. He surpassed Indiana Pacers icon Reggie Miller on Saturday for second on the NBA’s all-time list for made 3-pointers.
Here’s the top 5:
|1
|Ray Allen
|2973
|2
|Steph Curry
|2562
|3
|Reggie Miller
|2560
|4
|Kyle Korver
|2450
|5
|James Harden
|2358
Ohio State men’s basketball team won its third game in a row on the road vs top 15 team & 4th overall. 74-62 Over #10 Wisconsin on Saturday.
Dustin Poirier stunned the MMA world Saturday night with a 2nd round TKO over Conor McGregor in UFC 257
The Lions are apparently shopping Matt Stafford. Top landing spots could be:
- Colts
- Patriots
- 49’s
- Washington Football Team
- Carolina Panthers
The Detroit Lions are also expected to add John Dorsey to their front office as a senior personnel executive.
Dorsey previously served as a general manager for the Kansas City Chiefs (2013-2016) and Cleveland Browns (2017-2019).
Super Bowl 55 is set for Feb 7. Why wouldn’t it be a home game for Tampa? The Game has been played in 25 different venues & this is the first time a (home) team will host.
Tampa Bay wins the NFC Championship 31-26 over Green Bay
In the AFC, it was Kansas City Chiefs 38-24 over the Buffalo Bills
The Washington Nationals and closer Brad Hand agreed to a one-year, $10.5-million contract, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN.