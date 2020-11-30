      Weather Alert

If You See One of These, the Ohio Department of Agriculture Wants to Know

Jim Michaels
Nov 30, 2020 @ 5:16am
Spotted lanternfly (Courtesy Ohio Department of Agriculture)

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We told you last week about the spotted lanternfly, the insect from eastern Asia that has shown up in Ohio now.

The agricultural pest destroys grapes and other crops by excreting a substance on the plant which interferes with photosynthesis.

It also creates a mold on the plant.

There may be an infestation in Jefferson County.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture would like you to report and if possible capture one of the insects.

It’s already a problem in eastern Pennsylvania.

