If you take this medication for Diabetes, be aware!
diabetes conceptual meter, isolated on white background
A popular brand of insulin has been found to contain potentially life-threatening impurities.
Researchers have found that Metformin, a type of insulin used to treat Type 2 diabetics, contains nitrosamines. Nitrosamines, or NDA, is a known environmental contaminant that’s classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means it ingesting it could cause cancer.
However, researchers say their investigation is ongoing and patients who use Metformin should wait before discontinuing the treatment.
The FDA recommends prescribers continue to use Metformin when clinically appropriate because there are no alternative medications that treat this condition in the same way.
The FDA notes while many foods contain NDMA, ingesting more than 96 nanograms a day is considered risky.
They say improved technology enables us to detect even trace amounts of impurities in drug products and may be the reason why more products have been found to have low levels of NDMA,