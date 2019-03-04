Illegal After Hours Bar Shut Down

(WHBC) – Police say they confiscated guns, drugs and booze and made three arrests when they raided an illegal after hours bar on the southwest side of Canton.

The Canton Police Department Special Investigations Unit, along with other assisting agencies executed a search warrant at the establishment known as the the 4th Quarter Bar at 1649 Harrison Avenue SW early Sunday morning.

Police say the location has been the source of numerous criminal complaints from people in the area over the past several weeks as it has been operating as an after hours liquor establishment without a license.

Police say officers found seven guns, crack cocaine, marijuana and evidence of illegal gambling and illegal liquor sales.

Three people were arrested on unrelated warrants.

The case is still under investigation and charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Canton Police Special Investigative Unit at (330) 649-5929.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.