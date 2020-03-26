Impact on Canton Police from State’s Orders
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – So how has the coronavirus affected crime?
As Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo sees it, it’s pretty much moved it off the streets and into houses.
With everyone “staying at home”, the department is getting more domestic calls, but the overall volume of calls remains the same.
Chief Angelo says they have had to respond to a few city bars that did not follow the state’s closing order.
Many of the orders being issued by the health director must be enforced by local police, but the CPD says they’re seeing little impact.
Chief Angelo says they will respond to complaints of large groups congregating.
The department does ask that you not call 911 with questions about the state’s orders.
That’s only for emergencies.